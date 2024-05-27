CashBackPro Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00005126 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $318.65 million and $261,671.51 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,216,108 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.60410207 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $292,871.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

