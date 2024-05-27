CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2024 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – CASI Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %
CASI stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
