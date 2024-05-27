Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.56

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$81.56 and last traded at C$81.38, with a volume of 30075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5426908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

