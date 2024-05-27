Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Bit Digital stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,778,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,357. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

