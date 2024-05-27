Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 13,371 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.23. 702,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,193. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

