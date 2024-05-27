Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 20,264 HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

