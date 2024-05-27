Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $227,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,857,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 610,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,227. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

