Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $304,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 25.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 84.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 145,236 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vital Farms by 725.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VITL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 597,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,565. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $105,723.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,001.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,348 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

