Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $316,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,933 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 3,236,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Joby Aviation Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
