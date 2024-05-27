Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $526,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Titan International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Titan International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Titan International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Titan International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Titan International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Titan International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 525,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,797. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $609.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWI

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.