Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $148,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. 188,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,809. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

