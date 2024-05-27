Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $529,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. 1,745,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $677,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,710 shares of company stock worth $64,674,930 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

