Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 90,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 202,396 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,425. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

