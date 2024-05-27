Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $547,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IonQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IonQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.17. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

