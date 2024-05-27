Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.
Citigroup Price Performance
NYSE:C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. 9,424,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
