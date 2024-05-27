Commerce Bank Sells 4,059 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $213.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.58. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,025. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

