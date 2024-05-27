Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 263 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $100,797,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

CYBR opened at $241.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

