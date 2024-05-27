Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 92,980 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 129,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $11.64 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
