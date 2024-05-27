Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 92,980 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 129,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $11.64 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

