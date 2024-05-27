Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,826 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

AZEK stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

