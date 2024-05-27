Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock worth $25,440,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CI opened at $332.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.