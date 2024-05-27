Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.85 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $256.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.24.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

