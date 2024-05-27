Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 135.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $174.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

