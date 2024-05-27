Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.01 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

