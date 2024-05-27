Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

