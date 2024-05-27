Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.39 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 200,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

