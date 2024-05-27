Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.54 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $95.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

