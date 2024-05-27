Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.91 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $152,843,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 416,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.94.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

WSM opened at $287.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.