Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 1,001.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.