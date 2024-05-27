Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $3.14 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,107 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.