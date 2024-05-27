Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 14,079 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,993 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

