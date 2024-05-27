Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,546 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $280.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.87. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

