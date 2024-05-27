Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

MU stock opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.