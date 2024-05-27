Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 204 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

