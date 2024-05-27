Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,216 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWOB opened at $63.32 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.