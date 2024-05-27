Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 3,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VSS opened at $119.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.