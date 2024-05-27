Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.60 and a 200 day moving average of $237.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.