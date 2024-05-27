Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 65,530 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.