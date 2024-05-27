Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 707,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $840.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

