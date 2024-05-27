Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $94.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.61 or 0.00012468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00054450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

