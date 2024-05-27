Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $284.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

