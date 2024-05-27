DigiByte Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $196.21 million and $6.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,062.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.00717275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00123211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00046301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00207068 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00092713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,034,208,467 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

