Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Reduced by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. 2,134,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.