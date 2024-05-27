DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,167. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.