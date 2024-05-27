DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.