DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.96. 661,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

