Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,889. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.