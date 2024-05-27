Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,692 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

