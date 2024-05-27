Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $976,091.53

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $976,091.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001689 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,865,955 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

