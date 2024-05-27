ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Achieves $289.07 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $289.07 million and approximately $23,830.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 58% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.29100736 USD and is up 51.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $66,998.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

