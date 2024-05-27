Ethereum Classic Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $31.98 or 0.00046475 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $354.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,822.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.00716479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00123236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00207686 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00092608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,261,606 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

